STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was charged Monday on felony sexual abuse charges.
Alexis Cervantes Alvarez, 19, faces three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree (class C felony) after Storm Lake Police was notified by Juvenile Court Services in reference to a possible sexual assault.
Police made contact with a 14-year-old female, formerly of Storm Lake, who alleged to having sexual relations with Alvarez on several occasions in 2018.
After police conducted an investigation that inclusive with a forensic interview of the victim which was conducted at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City.
Alvarez was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $30,000 bond.