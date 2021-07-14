Storm Lake man facing felony charge on July 4th assault

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man faces a felony charge relating to a physical altercation at a park on July 4.

At around 2 a.m. July 5, Storm Lake Police officers were called to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center emergency room for a man who suffered serious facial injuries as a result of an assault.

Following an investigation, police alleged that the victim was struck by Luth Dak, 18, at Awaysis Park. Police also alleged Dak struck a female who was trying to intervene. After taking the report, police weren't successful in locating Dak.

On Tuesday, July 13, Dak turned himself in at the Storm Lake Police Department.

Dak has been charged with assault causing serious injuries, a class D felony, as well as simple assault and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, which are both serious misdemeanors. He was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

