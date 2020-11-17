 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm Lake man facing felony charges over domestic assault
View Comments

Storm Lake man facing felony charges over domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A man is facing felony charges following an alleged domestic assault at a Storm Lake residence.

Jiovanni Ramirez Flores, 28, of Storm Lake, was arrested Monday on a Buena Vista County warrant, charged with domestic abuse assault, third offense, which is a class D felony. 

The warrant stemmed from an incident reported to the Storm Lake Police on Nov. 10.

Ramirez Flores was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,000 bond. The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Storm Lake man arrested on sexual abuse charge
Man arrested for downtown Sioux City stabbing
Man wanted in Sioux City shooting now in custody
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought by Fugitive Task Force
Crime scene tape
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News