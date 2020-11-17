Storm Lake man facing felony charges over domestic assault

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A man is facing felony charges following an alleged domestic assault at a Storm Lake residence.
Jiovanni Ramirez Flores, 28, of Storm Lake, was arrested Monday on a Buena Vista County warrant, charged with domestic abuse assault, third offense, which is a class D felony.
The warrant stemmed from an incident reported to the Storm Lake Police on Nov. 10.
Ramirez Flores was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,000 bond. The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services.
