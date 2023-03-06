STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A man who robbed a Storm Lake liquor store at gunpoint was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

Eh Lwe, 24, of Storm Lake, previously pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of second-degree robbery. He must serve six years before he's eligible for parole.

On Jan. 1, Lwe entered Al's Liquors, 215 W. Milwaukee Ave., grabbed a store worker by the hair and held a gun to her head while ordering her to open the cash register.

He took approximately $300 in cash and fled the store on foot. The employee was not injured.

Police arrested Lwe two days later.

Lwe also pleaded guilty to child endangerment in an unrelated case in which he choked and hit a 7-year-old child. Lwe received a two-year prison sentence, which will be served concurrently, or at the same time, with the robbery sentence.