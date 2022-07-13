Storm Lake man gets 25 years in prison for attempted murder of girlfriend

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for attacking his live-in girlfriend with a meat cleaver-type knife.

Edgardo Ruedas, 30, pleaded guilty in May in Buena Vista County District Court to attempted murder as part of a plea agreement, which spelled out his prison sentence. He must serve 17.5 years before he's eligible for parole. Charges of willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, domestic abuse assault and child endangerment were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Police were called to 1 Marks Court on March 3 for a domestic assault. Ruedas had cut the woman with a knife while she was in bed, cutting her on the left side of her neck near her carotid artery and on the back of her head. She was bleeding significantly from a 6-8-inch cut across the bridge of her nose when police arrived.

The couple's 2-year-old child was present at the time but was unharmed, police said.