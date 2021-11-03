Storm Lake man gets a decade in prison for sexually assaulting child

Marvin Calderon-Coronado, 46, had entered an Alford plea in September in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of lascivious acts with a child.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge John Sandy ordered him to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.