Storm Lake man gets probation for insurance fraud

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was placed on probation Monday for falsely reporting his car had been stolen in order to collect an insurance payment.

Nathan Tun, 25, pleaded guilty in April in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of fraudulent insurance application submission. District Judge Don Courtney gave him a deferred judgment and placed him on probation for three years. Tun also must pay a $750 civil penalty and $17,107 in restitution to American Family Insurance.

Tun conspired with two friends who drove his 2013 Subaru Impreza to Texas or Mexico in April 2019 so he could report it stolen. Tun received $17,107 from his insurance company.

The Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau and the Storm Lake Police Department began an investigation in June 2019, and Tun was arrested in August.

