Storm Lake man gets probation for using fake $100 bills
Storm Lake man gets probation for using fake $100 bills

Storm Lake counterfeits

A Storm Lake, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to probation for passing counterfeit $100 bills at Storm Lake businesses in July 2019.

 Storm Lake Police Department

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was placed on probation Monday for passing counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Ervin Dewalt Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in August in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of forgery.

District Judge Don Courtney sentenced Dewalt to a deferred judgment and two years probation. Dewalt also must pay a $750 civil penalty and $100 restitution to Casey's General Store and $400 to The Brew, both of Storm Lake. Three counts of forgery were dismissed as part of a plea agreeement.

Dewalt was arrested July 31, 2019, after passing fake bills at The Brew. When Dewalt was arrested, police found another fake bill in his pocket, court documents said.

A second man also was charged with using one of the fake bills, but the case was later dismissed.

