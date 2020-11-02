Storm Lake man gets probation for using fake $100 bills

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was placed on probation Monday for passing counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Ervin Dewalt Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in August in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of forgery.

District Judge Don Courtney sentenced Dewalt to a deferred judgment and two years probation. Dewalt also must pay a $750 civil penalty and $100 restitution to Casey's General Store and $400 to The Brew, both of Storm Lake. Three counts of forgery were dismissed as part of a plea agreeement.

Dewalt was arrested July 31, 2019, after passing fake bills at The Brew. When Dewalt was arrested, police found another fake bill in his pocket, court documents said.

A second man also was charged with using one of the fake bills, but the case was later dismissed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.