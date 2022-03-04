Storm Lake man hit with attempted murder charge

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man faces attempted murder and other charges after police say he attacked his live-in girlfriend with a meat cleaver-type knife.

Storm Lake police were called to 1 Marks Court at 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers found the woman inside the home with numerous cuts to her face and hand.

According to court documents, Edgardo Ruedas assaulted the woman while she was in bed with a knife, cutting her in the left side of her neck near her carotid artery and in the back of the head. She was bleeding significantly from a 6-8-inch cut across the bridge of her nose when police arrived. After the alleged attack, Ruedas tossed the woman a phone and told her she needed to call 911.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and then flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center.

The couple's 2-year-old child was present at the time of the alleged assault and may have witnessed it, but was unharmed, police said in a news release.

Court documents said that Ruedas, who has been in a relationship with the woman for five years, admitted to police that he would have killed her, but during the attack she said "please don't kill me."

Ruedas, 29, was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault with a dangerous weapon and child endangerment. His bond was set at $37,000.

