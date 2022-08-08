 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm Lake man killed in crash near Primghar

  • 0

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man died Saturday in a two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection east of Primghar.

At approximately 2 p.m., Laurie Banks, 56, of Sutherland, Iowa, was northbound on O'Brien County Road L-54 in Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with O'Brien County Road B-40. Banks struck the driver's side of a westbound Ford Escape driven by Mark Kirkholm, 66, of Storm Lake, in the intersection.

Kirkholm's vehicle entered the ditch and rolled at least once. Kirkholm, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Banks, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to MercyOne Primghar Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

$1 for 13 weeks
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

15-year-old dies in moped crash in O'Brien County

15-year-old dies in moped crash in O'Brien County

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol: The teenager was westbound on 280th Street, about four miles north of Sheldon, at 12:32 p.m., when his 2018 Honda scooter entered the intersection with Highway 60 and hit a southbound 2016 Hyundai Elantra

Watch Now: Related Video

12,000-year-old 'ghost footprints' uncovered in U.S. Air Force base

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News