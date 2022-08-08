Storm Lake man killed in crash near Primghar

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man died Saturday in a two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection east of Primghar.

At approximately 2 p.m., Laurie Banks, 56, of Sutherland, Iowa, was northbound on O'Brien County Road L-54 in Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection with O'Brien County Road B-40. Banks struck the driver's side of a westbound Ford Escape driven by Mark Kirkholm, 66, of Storm Lake, in the intersection.

Kirkholm's vehicle entered the ditch and rolled at least once. Kirkholm, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Banks, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to MercyOne Primghar Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.