Storm Lake man placed on probation after 7th OWI conviction

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man on Monday was placed on probation for his seventh drunken driving conviction.
District Judge Andrew Smith suspended a five-year prison sentence for Keith Germann, 67, and placed him on three years probation.
Already on probation from a previous OWI conviction, Germann had pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated -- third or subsequent offense. Smith denied a prosecution request to revoke Germann's probation and impose a prison sentence. Smith ordered Germann to remain on probation for an additional year after his current probation term ends.
Germann was arrested June 26 after being involved in a vehicle accident in Alta, Iowa. According to court documents, a breath test showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.165%, twice Iowa's legal limit of 0.08%.
