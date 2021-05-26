 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm Lake man placed on probation after 7th OWI conviction
0 comments

Storm Lake man placed on probation after 7th OWI conviction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man on Monday was placed on probation for his seventh drunken driving conviction.

Keith Germann mugshot

Germann

District Judge Andrew Smith suspended a five-year prison sentence for Keith Germann, 67, and placed him on three years probation.

Already on probation from a previous OWI conviction, Germann had pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated -- third or subsequent offense. Smith denied a prosecution request to revoke Germann's probation and impose a prison sentence. Smith ordered Germann to remain on probation for an additional year after his current probation term ends.

Germann was arrested June 26 after being involved in a vehicle accident in Alta, Iowa. According to court documents, a breath test showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.165%, twice Iowa's legal limit of 0.08%.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News