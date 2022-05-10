Storm Lake man placed on probation in firearm case

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has received a deferred judgment and was placed on probation for failing to secure a gun that was found by a child who accidentally shot another child.

Kaurav Randhawa, 32, had pleaded guilty last month in Buena Vista County District Court to a serious misdemeanor charge of allowing unlawful access to a loaded firearm by children.

Randhawa had entered a plea agreement in which his request for a deferred judgment was not opposed by prosecutors. He was placed on probation for one year and must pay a $2,560 civil penalty.

In a separate agreement, the state agreed not to prosecute Randhawa for child endangerment as long as he abides by all laws through January 2023 and completes a gun owner safety class and 50 hours of community service.

Randhawa was arrested Jan. 24, five days after police and emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of East 12th Street, where a 9-year-old child had been shot.

A 7-year-old child found Randhawa's loaded 9mm handgun on a shelving unit in the living room and, thinking it was a toy, pulled the trigger, shooting the 9-year-old in the right hip. The 9-year-old was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

