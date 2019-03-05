SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Monday to obtaining child pornography, some of it depicting abuse of young children.
James Gailey, 49, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of receipt of child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gailey admitted that in October 2017 he utilized a Dropbox account to receive child pornography and utilized a second account in January 2018. He also admitted that he received images and videos of sexual abuse or exploitation of victims as young as infants and toddlers.