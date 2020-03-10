You are the owner of this article.
Storm Lake man pleads guilty to gun charge
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded guilty to a gun charge in connection with a disturbance at an apartment complex.

William Ford, 32, entered his plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to possession of a firearm by a domestic violence offender. As part of a plea agreement, charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons will be dismissed. Sentencing was set for May 4.

According to court documents, Ford was involved in a verbal argument Aug. 11 outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Milwaukee Avenue when he fired a handgun in the air. No one was struck.

By the time police arrived, Ford had left the scene, but officers found a .40-caliber cartridge on the ground.

Officers located Ford hours later and took him into custody without incident. Police seized a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Tec 9 9mm weapon, ammunition and various ammunition magazines.

