Storm Lake man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man charged with falsely reporting his car had been stolen has pleaded guilty to insurance fraud.

Nathan Tun, 25, entered his written plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of fraudulent insurance application submission.

According to court documents, Tun conspired with two friends who drove his 2013 Subaru Impreza to Texas or Mexico in April 2019 so he could report it stolen and collect the insurance money. Tun received $17,107 from his insurance company.

The Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau and the Storm Lake Police Department began an investigation in June, and Tun was arrested in August.

