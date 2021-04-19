 Skip to main content
Storm Lake man pleads guilty to sexual abuse
Storm Lake man pleads guilty to sexual abuse

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man pleaded guilty Monday to having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Nixon Mendoza Munoz mugshot

Mendoza Munoz

Nixon Mendoza Munoz, 21, entered his written plea in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

No sentencing provisions were included in a plea agreement. Mendoza Munoz could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Four other counts of third-degree sexual abuse will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Mendoza Munoz met the girl, who was from Storm Lake, through a social media site. He was accused of having sex with her at homes in Storm Lake between Dec. 9-29.

