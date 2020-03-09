You are the owner of this article.
Storm Lake man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girl
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl.

Nee Htoo mugshot

Htoo

Nee Htoo, 32, entered an Alford plea Friday in Buena Vista County District Court to single counts of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 6. Under terms of a plea agreement, Htoo will be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Numerous other counts of sexual abuse, assault,  child endangerment, indecent contact with a child, lascivious conduct with a minor and indecent exposure will be dismissed.

According to court documents, Htoo had sexual contact with the child at least four times in 2016 and 2017, when the girl was 6 or 7 years old.

Htoo was arrested Nov. 26 after Storm Lake police received a report about alleged sexual abuse of a child.

