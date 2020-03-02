You are the owner of this article.
Storm Lake man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girl
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded guilty to locking a 14-year-old girl inside a bathroom and sexually assaulting her.

Victor Aviles Carcamo mugshot

Aviles Carcamo

Victor Aviles Carcamo, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse. As part of a plea agreement, a second count of third-degree sexual abuse will be dismissed.

According to terms of the plea agreement, Aviles Carcamo will receive a 10-year prison sentence. Sentencing was scheduled for April 20.

According to court documents, the girl reported that Aviles Carcamo locked her in the bathroom at a house in the 800 block of Lake Avenue on April 20, prevented her from trying to escape and sexually assaulted her.

Police later went to Aviles Carcamo's home in the 1300 block of Park Street and found him hiding under a blanket in a bedroom closet.

