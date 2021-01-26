 Skip to main content
Storm Lake man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting juvenile
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Mario Delapaz, 36, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 1. According to terms of a plea agreement, Delapaz will be receive a 10-year prison sentence. Nine other charges will be dismissed.

According to court documents, Delapaz forcibly had sex with the victim at a Lakeside home sometime around Dec. 25, 2019, and on more than one occasion from Jan. 1, 2020, though April 10 in a bedroom closet in a Storm Lake home. Delapaz forced the victim to sniff a white powder, which impaired the victim, court documents said.

