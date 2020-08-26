 Skip to main content
Storm Lake man pleads guilty to using fake $100 bills
Storm Lake counterfeits

A Storm Lake, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to passing counterfeit $100 bills at Storm Lake businesses in July 2019.

 Storm Lake Police Department

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Ervin Dewalt Jr., 26, entered his plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of forgery.

According to court documents, Dewalt has entered a plea agreement and will receive a deferred judgment, two years probation and a $750 civil penalty. Three counts of forgery would be dismissed.

Dewalt was arrested July 31, 2019, after passing fake bills at The Brew Convenience Store, 1100 E. Fifth St., and the Yesway store, 1101 N. Lake Ave., earlier in the day.

When Dewalt was arrested, police found another fake bill in his pocket, court documents said.

Police also arrested Dennis Williams and charged him with using one of the fake bills at The Brew. Williams, 28, of Storm Lake, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery.

