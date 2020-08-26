Storm Lake man pleads guilty to using fake $100 bills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Ervin Dewalt Jr., 26, entered his plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of forgery.

According to court documents, Dewalt has entered a plea agreement and will receive a deferred judgment, two years probation and a $750 civil penalty. Three counts of forgery would be dismissed.

Dewalt was arrested July 31, 2019, after passing fake bills at The Brew Convenience Store, 1100 E. Fifth St., and the Yesway store, 1101 N. Lake Ave., earlier in the day.

When Dewalt was arrested, police found another fake bill in his pocket, court documents said.

Police also arrested Dennis Williams and charged him with using one of the fake bills at The Brew. Williams, 28, of Storm Lake, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery.

