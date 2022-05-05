Storm Lake man pleads not guilty of attempted murder

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty of attacking his live-in girlfriend with a meat cleaver-type knife.

Edgardo Ruedas, 29, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to charges of attempted murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, domestic abuse assault and child endangerment.

Police responding to a March 3 domestic assault call at 1 Marks Court found the woman inside the home with numerous cuts to her face and hand.

According to court documents, Ruedas assaulted the woman with a knife while she was in bed, cutting her on the left side of her neck near her carotid artery and on the back of her head. She was bleeding significantly from a 6-8-inch cut across the bridge of her nose when police arrived.

The couple's 2-year-old child was present at the time of the alleged assault and may have witnessed it, but was unharmed, police said.

Court documents said Ruedas, who has been in a relationship with the woman for five years, admitted to police that he would have killed her, but during the attack she said "please don't kill me."

