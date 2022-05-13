Storm Lake man pleads not guilty of having sexual contact with girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact with a girl under age 14 at least four times in the past three years.

According to court documents, Sican Alvarado had sexual contact with the girl from January 2019 until March at four locations in Storm Lake. He is accused of touching the girl underneath her clothing, at one point threatening her if she told anyone about the incidents, which took place in three Storm Lake homes and in a vehicle while Sican Alvarado was driving.