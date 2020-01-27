Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to stabbing another man with a knife.

Dalton Goodman, 24, entered his written plea Monday in Sac County District court to attempted murder and willful injury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, Goodman stabbed Andrew Corderman in the left side of his upper back during an altercation on Dec. 23 at a house in the 500 block of South 13th Street in Sac City.

When police arrived, they found Corderman lying in the front yard of the home, and Goodman was standing in the driveway. Goodman admitted stabbing Corderman, court documents said.

Corderman suffered a punctured lung and was flown to a Des Moines hospital for treatment, court documents said.

Goodman's attorney on Jan. 3 filed a notice that Goodman will rely on a defense of self-defense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.