STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to firing a handgun during a disturbance at an apartment complex.

William Ford, 31, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to possession of a firearm by a domestic violence offender, assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons.

According to court documents, Ford was involved in a verbal argument Aug. 11 outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Milwaukee Avenue when he fired a handgun in the air. No one was struck.

By the time police arrived, Ford had left the scene, but officers found a .40-caliber cartridge on the ground.

Officers located Ford hours later at a residence in the 700 block of Ontario Street and took him into custody without incident. Police seized a .40-caliberr semi-automatic handgun, a Tec 9 9mm weapon, ammunition and various ammunition magazines.

