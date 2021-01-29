Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to having sex with teen

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to having sex on multiple occasions with a 15-year-old girl.
Nixon Mendoza Munoz, 22, entered his written plea Thursday in Buena Vista County District Court to five counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Mendoza Munoz met the girl, who was from Storm Lake, through a social media site. He is accused of having sex with her at homes in Storm Lake between Dec. 9-29.
Mendoza Munoz was arrested Jan. 10, the same day the Storm Lake Police Department began investigating the case after receiving a report of a possible sexual assault.
