STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man accused of falsely reporting his car had been stolen has pleaded not guilty to insurance fraud and other charges.
Nathan Tun, 25, entered his written plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and fraudulent insurance application submission.
According to court documents, Tun conspired with two friends who drove his 2013 Subaru Impreza to Texas or Mexico in April so he could report it stolen and collect the insurance money. Tun received $17,107 from his insurance company.
The Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau and the Storm Lake Police Department began an investigation in June, and Tun was arrested in August.
Davidson's Auto Block
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
Knoepfler historical photos
Knoepfler Historical Photos
William Warnock Co.
Sioux City Motor Sales Co.
Murray Cadillac
Ryal Miller Chevrolet
Stoddard Motor Co.
Wilson Motors
Vigen Motor Company
Carlin Motor Company
Hoak Motors
Bob Tagatz Pontiac
Salzness Buick
Senftner Volkswagen Porsche Audi
Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy