Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl.

Nee Htoo, 31, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and one count each of lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment, indecent contact with a child, lascivious conduct with a minor and indecent exposure.

According to court documents, Htoo had sexual contact with the child at least four times in 2016 and 2017, when the girl was 6 or 7 years old.

Storm Lake police on Nov. 20 received a report about alleged sexual abuse of a child. After an investigation, Htoo was arrested Nov. 26 at a Storm Lake home.

