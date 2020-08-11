Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two children who were under age 12.

Pway Htoo, 41, entered his written plea Tuesday in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child, four counts of indecent contact with a child, and single counts of incest, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and child endangerment. His trial was set for Nov. 3.

According to court documents, Htoo had sexual contact with the children several times from July 2013 through July 2017.

He was arrested July 21 after police began investigating a report of alleged abuse at a Storm Lake residence.

