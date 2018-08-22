STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a girl under age 12 numerous times dating back six years.
Jose Gonzalez, 30, entered his written plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and single counts of indecent contact with a child and child endangerment.
After investigating a report of sexual assault, Storm Lake police determined that Gonzalez had performed sex acts with the girl in 2012, when she was 6 years old, and again in 2016, when she was 10.
Gonzalez is also accused of pushing a 10-year-old child to the ground in May and causing pain to the child, according to court documents.