Subscribe for 33¢ / day

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing a girl under age 12 numerous times dating back six years.

Jose Gonzalez, 30, entered his written plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and single counts of indecent contact with a child and child endangerment.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

After investigating a report of sexual assault, Storm Lake police determined that Gonzalez had performed sex acts with the girl in 2012, when she was 6 years old, and again in 2016, when she was 10.

Gonzalez is also accused of pushing a 10-year-old child to the ground in May and causing pain to the child, according to court documents.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court reporter

Load comments