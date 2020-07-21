Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing juvenile

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to repeated sexual assaults of a juvenile.
Mario Delapaz, 36, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to three counts each of third-degree sexual abuse and incest and two counts each of administering harmful substances and lascivious conduct with a minor.
According to court documents, Delapaz forcibly had sex with the victim at a Lakeside home sometime around Dec. 25 and on more than one occasion from Jan. 1 though April 10 in a bedroom closet in a Storm Lake home. Delapaz forced the victim to sniff a white powder, which impaired the victim, court documents said.
The Storm Lake Police Department initiated an investigation on May 12 after receiving a report about the incidents. Delapaz was arrested May 29.
