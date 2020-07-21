You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing juvenile
View Comments

Storm Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing juvenile

{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to repeated sexual assaults of a juvenile.

Mario Delapaz mugshot

Delapaz

Mario Delapaz, 36, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to three counts each of third-degree sexual abuse and incest and two counts each of administering harmful substances and lascivious conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Delapaz forcibly had sex with the victim at a Lakeside home sometime around Dec. 25 and on more than one occasion from Jan. 1 though April 10 in a bedroom closet in a Storm Lake home. Delapaz forced the victim to sniff a white powder, which impaired the victim, court documents said.

The Storm Lake Police Department initiated an investigation on May 12 after receiving a report about the incidents. Delapaz was arrested May 29.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News