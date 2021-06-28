Storm Lake man sentenced to 10 years prison for sex abuse

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Nixon Mendoza Munoz, 23, pleaded guilty in April in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
District Judge Shayne Mayer also ordered Mendoza Munoz to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.
Four other counts of third-degree sexual abuse were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Mendoza Munoz met the girl, who was from Storm Lake, through a social media site. He was accused of having sex with her at homes in Storm Lake between Dec. 9 and 29.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
