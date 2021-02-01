Storm Lake man sentenced to 10 years prison for sex assault

Man sentenced to 10 years for sex assault
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for
.
Mario Delapaz, 36, pleaded guilty last week in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
In addition to the prison sentence, Delapaz must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life. District Judge Nancy Whittenburg also ordered Delapaz to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.
Delapaz forcibly had sex with the victim at a Lakeside home sometime around Dec. 25, 2019, and on more than one occasion from Jan. 1, 2020, though April 10 in a bedroom closet in a Storm Lake home. Delapaz forced the victim to sniff a white powder, which impaired the victim, court documents said.
Two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse, administering harmful substances and lascivious conduct with a minor were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Man pleads not guilty to grand theftELK POINT, S.D. — A Dakota Dunes man has pleaded not guilty to taking up to half a million dollars from a North Sioux City company.
Joshua McElroy, 33, entered his plea Monday in Union County Circuit Court to two counts of grand theft. His trial was set for May 10.
A grand jury indictment alleges that from May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, McElroy took or exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to Murphy Insulation Inc. and/or Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. and valued at more than $100,000 but less than or equal to $500,000.
McElroy also is accused of unlawfully using the company’s property that had been entrusted to him during the same time period and that he did so with the intent to defraud the company.