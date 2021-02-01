Storm Lake man sentenced to 10 years prison for sex assault

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Mario Delapaz, 36, pleaded guilty last week in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

In addition to the prison sentence, Delapaz must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life. District Judge Nancy Whittenburg also ordered Delapaz to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

Delapaz forcibly had sex with the victim at a Lakeside home sometime around Dec. 25, 2019, and on more than one occasion from Jan. 1, 2020, though April 10 in a bedroom closet in a Storm Lake home. Delapaz forced the victim to sniff a white powder, which impaired the victim, court documents said.

Two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse, administering harmful substances and lascivious conduct with a minor were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

