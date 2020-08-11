Storm Lake man sentenced to 10 years prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse and other crimes.

Magla Yanga, 19, pleaded guilty in Buena Vista County District Court to third-degree sexual abuse and an unrelated charge of first-degree harassment.

District Judge John Lester revoked Yanga's probation from a December theft conviction and imposed the original five-year prison sentence, then ordered it to be served at the same time as a 10-year prison sentence for the sexual abuse and harassment charges.

Yanga was arrested in August 2019 after taking video of himself having sex with a girl who was unconscious.

He was arrested again in May with another teenager after threatening a victim with a rifle and demanding money, then threatening to kill the victim. The two teens were later arrested in possession of a rifle-style paintball gun.

In addition to the prison sentence, Yanga must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Lester also ordered Yanga to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

