Storm Lake man sentenced to 25 years prison for sexually assaulting girl

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Nee Htoo, 32, had entered an Alford plea in March in Buena Vista County District Court to single counts of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

Htoo must serve at least 17.5 years before he's eligible for parole.

Htoo had sexual contact with the child at least four times in 2016 and 2017, when the girl was 6 or 7 years old. He was arrested Nov. 26 after Storm Lake police received a report about the sexual abuse.

