 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm Lake man sentenced to a 20-year prison term on 3 felony charges
View Comments

Storm Lake man sentenced to a 20-year prison term on 3 felony charges

{{featured_button_text}}
nickolas mount
Provided by the Buena Vista County Attorney

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced, Monday, to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon (class C felony); and possession of a firearm by a felon (class C felony); and going armed with intent (class D felony).

Nickolas Mount, 22, was arrested on Feb. 2 after he was identified as the person who discharged a firearm at an individual during s vehicle chase.

Mount was sentenced in Iowa District Court by the Honorable Carl Peterssen. The State of Iowa was represented by Buena Vista County Attorney Paul A. Allen. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News