Storm Lake man sentenced to a 20-year prison term on 3 felony charges

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced, Monday, to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon (class C felony); and possession of a firearm by a felon (class C felony); and going armed with intent (class D felony).
Nickolas Mount, 22, was arrested on Feb. 2 after he was identified as the person who discharged a firearm at an individual during s vehicle chase.
Mount was sentenced in Iowa District Court by the Honorable Carl Peterssen. The State of Iowa was represented by Buena Vista County Attorney Paul A. Allen.
