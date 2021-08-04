Storm Lake man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Christian Ramirez, 31, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced July 13.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ramirez conspired with others in January 2020 to import meth from Mexico and sell it in Iowa. Authorities intercepted approximately 7 pounds of meth in Colorado that was on its way to Storm Lake at Ramirez' direction.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.