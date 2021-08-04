 Skip to main content
Storm Lake man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge
Storm Lake man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Christian Ramirez, 31, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced July 13.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ramirez conspired with others in January 2020 to import meth from Mexico and sell it in Iowa. Authorities intercepted approximately 7 pounds of meth in Colorado that was on its way to Storm Lake at Ramirez' direction.

