Storm Lake man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison for possession of a stolen firearm.
Leonard Weimer, 46, had pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Weimer was prohibited from possessing guns because of previous felony convictions, including a terrorism charge for shooting at two occupied police vehicles.
Weimer was arrested after an April 2, 2021, traffic stop in Storm Lake in which officers found him in possession of methamphetamine, ammunition and a .22-caliber rifle that was stolen from his ex-wife. On May 19, 2021, as part of a theft investigation, a stolen shotgun was found in a vehicle Weimer owned. A search of another residence where Weimer stayed yielded a handgun and four other guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition hidden behind a false wall in a room where Weimer kept his belongings. The guns and ammunition had been reported stolen.