Storm Lake man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

Weimer was arrested after an April 2, 2021, traffic stop in Storm Lake in which officers found him in possession of methamphetamine, ammunition and a .22-caliber rifle that was stolen from his ex-wife. On May 19, 2021, as part of a theft investigation, a stolen shotgun was found in a vehicle Weimer owned. A search of another residence where Weimer stayed yielded a handgun and four other guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition hidden behind a false wall in a room where Weimer kept his belongings. The guns and ammunition had been reported stolen.