Storm Lake man sentenced to prison after probation revoked
Storm Lake man sentenced to prison after probation revoked

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after receiving numerous probation violations, according to the Buena Vista County Attorney's Office.

felix luna jr.

Felix Luna, Jr., had been given probation after being convicted of delivery of methamphetamine, a class C felony; burglary in the third degree, an aggravated misdemeanor; and three counts if operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent, all aggravated misdemeanors. 

Judge Don Courtney revoked and imposed the original sentences in all of Luna's cases. Luna will need to serve a term not to exceed 10 years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

