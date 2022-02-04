 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for 4th OWI conviction

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has been sentenced to prison for his fourth drunken-driving conviction in the past six years.

Mark Tyler, 55, was sentenced Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to five years in prison on one count of operating while intoxicated -- third or subsequent offense.

Mark Tyler mug

Tyler

Tyler was involved in a vehicle accident at 11:30 a.m. on May 1. Officers responding to the scene observed that Tyler had bloodshot eyes, slurred, mumbled speech and the faint odor of alcohol on his breath. He told police he had had three beers, according to court documents.

At the time of the accident, Tyler was on parole for another OWI conviction out of Woodbury County.

