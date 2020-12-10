Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for child porn possession

James Sievers, 25, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 220 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, from June 5, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2019, Sievers received and possessed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including a depiction involving a prepubescent minor or a minor under age 12. Officers executing a search warrant at Sievers’ home seized items belonging to Sievers, and a forensic examiner found child pornography on some of Sievers' items. Sievers, who has three prior convictions in Buena Vista County for incest, failure to register as a sex offender and sexual exploitation of a minor, also saved child pornography on an encrypted zip drive.