STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for having sexual contact with a girl who was under age 14.

Carlos Sican Alvarado, 51, entered his pleas in March in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge Nancy Whittenburg ordered Sican Alvarado to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and serve a 10-year special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

Sican Alvarado had sexual contact with the girl from January 2019 until March 2022. He is accused of touching the girl underneath her clothing, at one point threatening her if she told anyone about the incidents, which took place in three Storm Lake homes and in a vehicle while Sican Alvarado was driving.