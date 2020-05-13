Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for possession of child porn

-
SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Ariya Mangsanhanh, 24, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mangsanhanh possessed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from January 2017 to August 2018. Mangsanhanh used a computer, cell phones and Dropbox to acquire and possess child pornography. More than 100 videos of child pornography were discovered in Mangsanhanh’s possession.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
