Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for possession of child porn
Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for possession of child porn

SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Ariya Mangsanhanh, 24, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mangsanhanh possessed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from January 2017 to August 2018. Mangsanhanh used a computer, cell phones and Dropbox to acquire and possess child pornography. More than 100 videos of child pornography were discovered in Mangsanhanh’s possession.

