 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child

  • 0

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for having sexual contact with a child.

Marvin Calderon-Coronado, 46, had entered an Alford plea in September in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of lascivious acts with a child.

In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge John Sandy ordered him to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

Police arrested Calderon-Coronado in August 2020 after receiving a report that he had sexually assaulted a child under age 14 on two occasions in 2017.

Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News