Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for having sexual contact with a child.
Marvin Calderon-Coronado, 46, had entered an Alford plea in September in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of lascivious acts with a child.
In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge John Sandy ordered him to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.
Police arrested Calderon-Coronado in August 2020 after receiving a report that he had sexually assaulted a child under age 14 on two occasions in 2017.