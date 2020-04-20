Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting girl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for locking a 14-year-old girl inside a bathroom and sexually assaulting her.

Victor Aviles Carcamo, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 in Buena Vista County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse. As part of a plea agreement, a second count of third-degree sexual abuse was dismissed.

According to court documents, the girl reported that Aviles Carcamo locked her in the bathroom at a house in the 800 block of Lake Avenue on April 20, prevented her from trying to escape and sexually assaulted her.

Police later went to Aviles Carcamo's home in the 1300 block of Park Street and found him hiding under a blanket in a bedroom closet.

