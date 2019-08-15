{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for obtaining child pornography.

James Gailey, 49, also was ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution.

Gailey pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gailey admitted that in October 2017 he utilized a Dropbox account to receive child pornography and utilized a second account in January 2018. He also admitted that he received images and videos of sexual abuse or exploitation of victims as young as infants and toddlers. Evidence showed that he had received more than 600 images of child pornography.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments