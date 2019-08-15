According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gailey admitted that in October 2017 he utilized a Dropbox account to receive child pornography and utilized a second account in January 2018. He also admitted that he received images and videos of sexual abuse or exploitation of victims as young as infants and toddlers. Evidence showed that he had received more than 600 images of child pornography.
