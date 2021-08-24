Storm Lake man sentenced to prison on drug charges

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Denzel Carr, 21, entered an Alford plea in July in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.
Other drug- and gun-related charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Carr was arrested in July 2019, after running from a parked car after police attempted to talk to him about a recent theft. During the chase, officers observed him discard a fanny pack that contained 13 grams of meth in several packages.
During a search of the car, officers found 29 grams of meth, 550 grams of marijuana, 40 doses of ecstasy and 14 grams of cocaine. Police also found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun and other drug paraphernalia.
