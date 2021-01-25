 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm Lake man sentenced to prison on federal gun, drug charges
View Comments

Storm Lake man sentenced to prison on federal gun, drug charges

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

Jacob Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Hernandez to 125 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hernandez admitted that from January 2020 through March he and others sold more than 4 pounds of meth in the Storm Lake and Fonda areas. In February and March, law enforcement conducted three controlled drug purchases of meth from Hernandez. In March, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence and seized two guns, approximately 2 ounces of meth, more than $5,000 in cash, drug trafficking materials, two bullet-proof vests, marijuana, drug ledgers and ammunition.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News