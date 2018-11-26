STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for possessing numerous videos of children engaged in sexual activity.
District Associate Judge Andrew Smith in October found Noe Casco, 59, guilty of 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all aggravated misdemeanors.
In addition to the prison sentence, Smith ordered Casco to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and also serve a 10-year special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.
Storm Lake police searched Casco's home in the 700 block of Hudson Street on Jan. 19 in response to a call that Casco had allowed a 3-year-old child to view pornographic material at the home. Police seized electronic devices and media, including a flash drive on which images of at least 22 unidentified children under age 18, and some as young as 8, engaged in sexual activity had been downloaded.
Casco argued during his September trial that the flash drive was not his and he did not know it was in the house.