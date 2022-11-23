Storm Lake man threatens to shoot Tyson employees for telling him to change his apron, court docs say

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man threatened to shoot other employees at a pork plant, after being told to change his apron, according to court documents.

Ku Moo, 26, who was employed at Tyson Fresh Meats, is charged with threats of terrorism, a class D felony, and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a statement that at 6 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Tyson Fresh Meats, 1009 Richland Drive, for a welfare check on an employee. Upon arrival, officers met with Tyson staff, who alleged that Moo had made comments threatening to shoot other Tyson employees.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Buena Vista County District Court, at 8 p.m. on Nov. 17, Moo was confronted about his apron not being within standards and told to change aprons. That's when he became upset and told another employee that he was "going to shoot everyone in here, then shoot myself," the complaint stated.

Moos' words "caused several employees to feel unsafe and alarmed," according to the complaint.

On Tuesday, Tyson staff met with Moo about the statements and contacted the police department. Moo was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Buena Vista County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.